HOUSTON – Houston police said gunshots were fired inside a METRO bus in north Houston Sunday.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. at Bauman Road and Tidwell Road.

Police said they are in the process of pulling the bus over and they believe the suspect or suspects are still on the bus.

It is unclear at this time how many, if any people were shot or injured.

HPD is assisting METRO police with the incident.