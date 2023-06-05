HIV/AIDS help in Houston: What you need to know to find testing, care

The southern part of the U.S. accounts for 51% of new HIV cases each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some regions throughout the south also lag in providing HIV prevention services and care.

Space City, the fourth largest metro in the U.S., is known for reaching new heights. H-town is also logging some of the nation’s highest rates of HIV diagnoses and infection, as KPRC 2′s Zachery Lashway reported.

Houston says on its website that it works in partnership with the community to assess, plan, and implement effective public health strategies to reduce the spread of HIV, viral hepatitis and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Here are some of the health resources available in the Houston area.

Across Houston

Helpline with Houston Health: 832-393-5010

Find testing, care and providers here based on your location.

Legacy Community Health: HIV / STI Screening And Treatment - “Legacy offers FREE, FAST and CONFIDENTIAL HIV testing at convenient locations across Greater Houston and Beaumont, many with walk-in options. And no matter what your test results are, Legacy is here to help you protect your health with affordable prevention and treatment options.” Great page here with guidance on what to do if you want to get testing and treatment.

AIDS Foundation Houston, Inc. 6260 Westpark Drive, Suite 100 Houston, TX 77057 Counties served: Harris, Austin, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Liberty, Montgomery, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties Clientele: General public Individual prevention counseling, group prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, anonymous HIV testing, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, information resources, medication assistance program, case management for HIV/AIDS, counseling/support groups, clothing assistance, food services, housing assistance (HOPWA), additional housing assistance, transportation, volunteer services. Spanish speaking staff.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation 1200 Binz Street, Suite 1290 Houston, TX 77004 Phone: 713-524-8700 Fax: 713-584-2910 Email: bret.camp@aidshealth.org Web: aidshealth.org Counties served: Harris County Clientele: Persons living with HIV Individual prevention counseling, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, primary care, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), HIV/AIDS clinical treatment, STD clinical treatment, physician on-site, nurse on-site, gynecological care, information resources, medication assistance program. Spanish speaking staff.

Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans 204 Clifton Houston, TX 77011Phone: 713-926-9491 Fax: 913-926-2672 Email: info@aama.org Web: aama.org/contact-us/ Counties served: Harris and surrounding counties. Clientele: General public Confidential HIV testing (no cost), STD testing, hepatitis testing, TB testing, risk reduction counseling, counseling (other), prevention case management, health education/risk reduction, HIV prevention education, STD prevention education, hepatitis prevention education, peer education, street outreach, substance abuse intervention, educational materials, case management for HIV/AIDS, child care, food pantry, HIV early intervention, housing assistance (HOPWA), medication assistance program, nutrition services, support groups, transportation, volunteer services, parent education workshops, linking families to other services in the Houston area, family and youth support groups and activities. Spanish speaking staff.

Baylor College of Medicine Teen Health Clinic - Cullen Clinic 5737 Cullen, Suite 200 Houston, TX 77021 Phone: 713-440-7313 Web: bcm.edu/community/healthcare-outreach/teen-health-clinic Clientele: Ages 13-23 Individual prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, substance abuse intervention, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, primary care, nurse on-site, family planning, gynecological care, home visits/home health care, information resources, counseling/support groups. Spanish speaking staff.

Baylor College of Medicine Teen Health Clinic - Lawn Clinic 8111 Lawn Houston, TX 77088 Phone: 281-847-9970 Web: bcm.edu/community/healthcare-outreach/teen-health-clinic Clientele: Ages 13-23 Individual prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, substance abuse intervention, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, primary care, nurse on-site, family planning, gynecological care, home visits/home health care, information resources, counseling/support groups. Spanish speaking staff.

Baylor College of Medicine Teen Health Clinic - LBJ Clinic 5656 Kelley Houston, TX 77026 Phone: 713-556-5612 Web: bcm.edu/community/healthcare-outreach/teen-health-clinic Clientele: Ages 13-23 Individual prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, substance abuse intervention, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, primary care, nurse on-site, family planning, gynecological care, home visits/home health care, information resources, counseling/support groups. Spanish speaking staff.

Baylor College of Medicine Teen Health Clinic 1504 Taub Loop Houston, TX 77030 Phone: 713-873-3601 Fax: 713-873-3608 Web: bcm.edu/community/healthcare-outreach/teen-health-clinic Counties served: Harris County Clientele: Ages 13-23 Individual prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, substance abuse intervention, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, primary care, nurse on-site, family planning, gynecological care, home visits/home health care, information resources, counseling/support groups. Spanish speaking staff.

Brentwood Community Foundation 13033 1/2 Landmark Street Houston, TX 77045 Mailing address: Post Office Box 450088, Houston, TX 77245 Phone: 713-852-1452Fax: 713-852-2559Email: wsylvester@brentwoodfoundation.org Web: brentwoodfoundation.org Counties served: Harris, Fort Bend, Pasadena, Liberty, Chambers, Montgomery and Waller countiesClientele: Persons living with HIV Counseling/support groups, financial assistance/education, housing assistance (HOPWA), nutrition education. Spanish speaking staff.

Change Happens 3353 Elgin Street Houston, TX 77004Phone: 713-374-1200 Fax: 713-651-4045 Email: info@changehappenstx.org Web: changehappenstx.org Counties served: Harris Clientele: General public Individual prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, health education and risk reduction, community outreach, confidential HIV testing, Hepatitis C testing, information resources, referrals and linkage to care, Affordable Health Care, dissemination of risk-reduction and harm-reduction materials and brochures. Spanish speaking staff.

FLAS, Inc 6666 Harwin Drive, Suite 370Houston, TX 77036 Web: flasinc.org Confidential HIV testing (free), STD testing, hepatitis testing, risk reduction counseling, HIV prevention education, STD prevention education, hepatitis prevention education, peer education, street outreach, substance abuse intervention, financial assistance. Spanish speaking staff.

Houston Area Community Services (Avenue 360) 2150 West 18th Street Houston, TX 77008 Phone: 713-426-0027 Fax: 713-426-0211 Email: hacs@hacstxs.org Web: https://avenue360.org/ Counties served: Harris, Chambers, Fort Bend, Liberty, Montgomery, Waller counties Clientele: General public Individual prevention counseling, group prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, substance abuse intervention, anonymous HIV testing, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, Hepatitis C testing, Hepatitis B testing, TB testing, primary care, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), HIV/AIDS clinical treatment, STD clinical treatment, physician on-site, nurse on-site, podiatry, dental care, family planning, gynecological care, information resources, medication assistance program, nutrition therapy, case management for HIV/AIDS, counseling/support groups, housing assistance (HOPWA), additional housing assistance, nutrition education, respite care, hospice care. Spanish, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, French, and Portuguese speaking staff.

Interfaith CarePartners 701 North Post Oak Road, Suite 330 Houston, TX 77024 Phone: 713-682-5995 Fax: 713-682-0639 Email: info@interfaithcarepartners.org Web: interfaithcarepartners.org Counties served: Harris County Clientele: General public Volunteer services, congregation based teams of volunteers (AIDS Care Team program) trained by Interfaith CarePartners to respond to social, emotional and non-skilled needs of people with HIV/AIDS. Volunteers view themselves as friends and extended family who may assist people in their home. Spanish speaking staff.

Legacy Community Health Services1415 California Street Houston, TX 77006 Mailing address: Post Office Box 66308, Houston, TX 77266-6308 Phone: 832-548-5100Web: legacycommunityhealth.org Counties served: Harris, Chambers, and Jefferson counties Clientele: General public Individual prevention counseling, group prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, adult healthcare, pediatrics, specialty health care for HIV/AIDS, behavior health/psychiatry, vision, health promotion and community outreach, wellness services, Healthy Relationships intervention, Couples HIV Counseling and Testing, Mpowerment intervention, anonymous HIV testing, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, Hepatitis C testing, primary care, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), HIV/AIDS clinical treatment, STD clinical treatment, physician on-site, nurse on-site, dental care, family planning, gynecological care, information resources, medication assistance program, nutrition therapy, case management for HIV/AIDS, nutrition education, volunteer services. Spanish speaking staff.

Memorial Hermann Healthcare System 6411 Fannin Houston, TX 77030 Web: memorialhermann.org Counties served: Harris County Clientele: General public Contact for services.

The Montrose Center 401 Branard, 2nd Floor Houston, TX 77006Phone: 713-529-0037 Fax: 713-526-4367Toll free: 1-800-699-0504TDD/TTY: 713-529-9466Email: info@montrosecenter.org Web: montrosecenter.orgCounties served: Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties Clientele: General public Risk reduction counseling, health education/risk reduction, HIV prevention education, STD prevention education, hepatitis prevention education, street outreach (HIV/STD/hepatitis/TB testing), substance abuse intervention, educational materials, case management for HIV/AIDS, HIV early intervention, HOPWA, telephone counseling, support groups, volunteer opportunities. Spanish and Vietnamese speaking staff.

New Hope Counseling Center, Inc. 7723 Eichler Drive Houston, TX 77036Mailing address: Post Office Box 740936, Houston Texas 77274-0936 Phone: 832-689-0599Email: samuelosueke@hotmail.comCounties served: Harris, Fort Bend counties Clientele: General public individual prevention counseling, group prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, substance abuse intervention, primary care, family planning, information resources, case management for HIV/AIDS, volunteer services.

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast 4600 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77023 Phone: 713-522-3976 Fax: 404-494-7435Toll free: 800-230-7526Email: info@ppgulfcoast.org Web: ppgulfcoast.org Counties served: Harris and surrounding counties Clientele: General public Individual prevention counseling, prevention interventions, HIV/STD/Hepatitis prevention education, anonymous HIV testing, confidential HIV testing, STD testing, Hepatitis C testing, STD clinical treatment, nurse on-site, family planning, dysplasia services, partner notification, volunteer services, service linkage to HIV care. Spanish speaking staff.

Ryan White Planning Council 2223 West Loop South, Suite 240 Houston, TX 77027Phone: 713-572-3724 Fax: 713-572-3740TDD/TTY: 713-572-2813 Email: feedbackRWPC@hctx.net Web: rwpcHouston.org Counties served: Austin, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Waller, Walker, Wharton counties Clientele: General public Houston area HIV resource guide, the Blue Book.

Thomas Street Health Center, Harris Health System2015 Thomas Street Houston, TX 77009Phone: 713-873-4045 Fax: 713-873-4235 Email: Pete.Rodriguez@harrishealth.org Web: harrishealth.org Counties served: Harris and surrounding counties Clientele: Persons living with HIV (or HIV-negative if participating in PrEP program) Individual prevention counseling, substance abuse intervention, confidential HIV testing, primary care, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), HIV/AIDS clinical treatment, Hepatitis clinical treatment, physician on-site, nurse on-site, gynecological care, medication assistance program, nutrition therapy, case management for HIV/AIDS, counseling/support groups, clothing assistance, transportation. Spanish speaking staff.

Across Texas

Texas uses the CDC Hotline: 1-800-232-4636 TTY: 1-888-232-6348 Monday – Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT English; Spanish

Texas Department of State Health Services