‘Bezos Academy’: Amazon founder opens 4, tuition-free preschools in Houston’s most ‘under-resourced communities’

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeff Bezos attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere at Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The founder of Amazon is expanding his new educational institution to the Greater Houston area.

According to the website, Bezos Academy, founded by American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, has four locations around the area.

Bezos Academy Houston locations include the New Hope Housing Reed Family Center on the south side, the Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center, the Magnolia Park at the Community Family Center Building, and in North Shore at the San Jacinto College North Campus.

“Our goal is to nurture the potential in every child to become a creative leader, original thinker, and lifelong learner by increasing access to early childhood education in under-resourced communities,” a statement on the website said.

The schools were founded as part of a 10-year lease agreement between the City of Houston and Bezos Academy made last year. “The partnership is championed by the Mayor’s Office of Education and Youth Engagement which worked to place the preschools in Houston’s most historically under-resourced communities, ensuring every child will have equitable opportunities for education that propels them to a meaningful and successful future,” a news release read.

“We are happy to continue to work with Bezos Academy to fight for the future of all children, especially those within our Complete Communities,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “When we invest in our children, we are investing in a brighter and more equitable future for our city.”

Applications for the 2023-24 school year are available on the Bezos Academy website.

The student must be three or four years old by Sept. 1, 2023, to be eligible.

Eligibility is determined by family income. To be eligible for Bezos Academy, the child’s annual family income can be up to 400% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

All locations are still accepting applications through 11:59 p.m. PST, Monday, June 5.

The lottery for the 2023-24 school year will be conducted on June 6, and families will be notified of their status by June 12.

Click below to apply:

Houston - North Shore, TX

5800 Uvalde Road

Houston, TX 77049

Houston - South Side, TX

2605 Reed Road

Houston, TX 77051

Houston - Magnolia Park, TX

7524 Ave E

Houston, TX 77012

Houston - Denver Harbor, TX

6402 Market Street

Houston, TX 77020