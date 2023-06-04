Highway 59 southbound lanes closed at Interstate 610 West Loop due to emergency roadwork

HOUSTON – The southbound lanes on Highway 59 are closed at Interstate 610 West Loop for emergency roadwork.
The lanes will be closed until early afternoon, Texas Department of Transportation officials said on social media. Drivers should expect delays and look for other routes.
Crews closed the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound mainlanes at I-610 West Loop for emergency roadwork. The lanes will be closed until early this afternoon. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/iH6uTwNlof— HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 4, 2023