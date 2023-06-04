76º

Highway 59 southbound lanes closed at Interstate 610 West Loop due to emergency roadwork

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The southbound lanes on Highway 59 are closed at Interstate 610 West Loop for emergency roadwork.

The lanes will be closed until early afternoon, Texas Department of Transportation officials said on social media. Drivers should expect delays and look for other routes.

