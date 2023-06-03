Man officials say pointed gun at passing cars was followed home by DEA agent before being arrested by SWAT

Multiple drivers in the Westchase area experienced some scary moments while in traffic after a man reportedly pointed a gun at them.

That’s according to officials who say the suspect also aimed the gun at a Drug Enforcement Administration agent while on Westheimer and Hayes Road this past Tuesday.

Moments later, the suspect was followed by the DEA agent to an apartment complex on S Kirkwood near Westheimer.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he looked out the window to find his apartment complex swarming with law enforcement officers.

“There was one car. And then like an undercover car in the back and there was like… Four to five more cop cars,” he said.

What he didn’t realize at the time was that officials were after a 28-year-old man named Malik Desean Washington.

“They was walking through here, they had their guns drawn,” the neighbor said.

According to investigators, it all started on the roadway when Washington was allegedly randomly pointing a gun at drivers.

“I feel like it’s stupid just to put yourself in that kind of situation over nothing,” the neighbor said.

Officials say the DEA agent called 911 and followed Washington to the complex where the SWAT team was also called out to apprehend him.

“There was a whole cop just walking around with like a rifle on, a strap, walking past my two-year-old’s bedroom,” the neighbor said.

Officials say SWAT tried to lure Washington outside using a PA system, but instead of surrendering, Washington crawled out of a window and jumped a fence to try to get away.

Police say he was taken down just a short time later and was found to have a loaded 9-millimeter gun on him.

Washington had already been charged with several crimes over the past few years including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Now, he’s been charged with that again.

His Bond was set at $30,000.