HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old who was last seen Friday in north Harris County.

Brandon Caines, 15, was last seen on Friday in the 12000 block of Jillian Crossing Drive. This is in the Crossing Subdivision.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call law enforcement.