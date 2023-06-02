‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, D.C. Young Fly’s longtime partner, Jacky Oh, dead at 32

MIAMI – An American socialite and former model previously featured on MTV and VH1′s hit show, Wild ‘N Out has died at the age of 32.

According to a post shared by Executive Producer, Nick Cannon, Jacklyn Smith known as ‘Ms. Jacky Oh’ has passed away.

A BET Media Group Spokesperson confirmed her passing on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

Smith was also the longtime partner of comedian D.C. Young Fly. The couple shared three children together.

JANUARY 06: Jacky Oh, John Whitfield aka DC Young Fly and family attends the "House Party" Atlanta red carpet screening at Regal Atlantic Station on January 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Rose/WireImage) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Her last post on Instagram was a sweet clip of their babies, posted on May 19.

On Thursday, social media was filled with heartfelt condolences regarding her death.

The cause of her death was not immediately revealed, although some fans noted that she was expected to undergo a cosmetic ‘Mommy Makeover’ surgery sometime this past week.