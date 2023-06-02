Thinking about having a ‘green’ burial? Here’s what you need to know

For those who want their final act to be environmentally friendly, there are options.

HOUSTON – For those who want their final act to be environmentally friendly, there are options.

Caitlyn Hauke is on the board of directors for Green Burial Council International. She said traditional burials are not environmentally friendly.

“Green burial is the burial of a body without impediment, so there is no embalming involved. They’re buried in a biodegradable container or a shroud or something that is made of a natural material and there’s no concrete vault involved,” Hauke

It’s a conversation you maybe have had with yourself or loved ones, ‘What do you want to happen to your body after you pass?’

For a long time, it was either cremation or traditional burial in the ground or a mausoleum.

Mikala Clary, Addison Funeral Homes Manager in Spring, also oversees Tranquility Oaks Cemetery.

“You’ve got your overlapping trees, your shade. The grass doesn’t grow, so you’ll see the moss on the ground, which really entails the all-natural preservation of the land. It really encompasses what we try to try to entail in a green burial,” said Clary.

Those buried beneath the earth’s surface are not embalmed nor are they in a coffin or a concrete box, explained Glenn Addison owner of Addison Funeral Homes.

“Many of the folks that are here in our green burial area are simply shrouded, and then gently lowered down into the grave, and then the dirt is just gently placed over them until the grave is closed up,” said Addison.

According to Green Burial Council International, there are more than 400 cemeteries throughout the United States and Canada that offer green burials. The non-profit is aimed to inspire and advocate for environmentally sustainable-natural death care.

“The number is increasing more and more in the last few years,” explained Hauke. “You’re not doing the environment any favors by doing a traditional burial. So, for a traditional burial, usually, the body gets embalmed. The embalming fluid contains a number of different chemicals, including formaldehyde. You’re putting a casket into the ground. They tend to be made of materials that are things like rare wood or metals and things that you generally wouldn’t want to be researching and then putting into the ground.”

Data from the council shows traditional burials can produce 250 pounds of carbon, while green burials sequester 25 pounds of emissions.

There are also greener funeral options that are alternatives to traditional embalming like plant-based chemicals and essential oils. And instead of cremation by fire, more than 20 states, Texas not included, allows for cremation by water. The process is called alkaline hydrolysis. According to Green Burial Council International, this method uses less energy.

“Basically, you’re putting a body in a chamber that gets filled with a lot of water and a very alkaline mixture of chemicals, and the body is warmed up, not nearly as high as it is with a plain cremation, and the organic material gets turned into that liquid. That liquid can either go down the drain or they can save it. And it’s really rich in nutrients. So, you can take that liquid and then use it for fertilizer, and then you’re left similar to the flame cremation with the bones. And then those get ground up into a found fine powder and the ashes from a liquid cremation. They do look a little bit different. So, they’re a whiter color and they’re more of a fine grain than are of flame-based cremation. But ultimately, you end up with a similar product.” said Hauke.

Green burials and green funeral options typically cost less than traditional burials and funerals.