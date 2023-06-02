Suspect arrested after alledgedly taking women’s underwear, personal belongings from their apartments in Huntsville area (HUNTSVILLE POLICE)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after police say he broke into victims’ apartments and stole several of their personal belongings, including their underwear.

The Huntsville Police Department says Brandon George was initially arrested on May 22 and charged with burglary of a habitation regarding two incidents in January and May 2023.

When George was arrested, a search warrant was issued, and the investigation continued.

Authorities discovered further evidence, linking him to another burglary in the area. After another warrant was executed, George was arrested again and taken to the Walker County Jail where he is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators said some of the underwear and other items have helped in identifying some of the victims, however, they believe more people may have been impacted and don’t know it.

George was also said to have been seen outside several apartments lurking outside of bedroom windows.

If you believe you may be a victim, contact (936) 291-5417.