Rice University Owl track and field great Fred Cloud dies at 77

HOUSTON – Rice University mourned the loss of Owl track and field great, Fred Cloud. He was 77.

Cloud was a two-time All-American after finishing in the mile relay and third in the 440-yard relay in the 1967 NCAA Championships, according to the university. He was also part of the team that finished seventh in the mile relay at the 1968 NCAA Championships.

Cloud’s accomplishments

He was a part of the 440-yard relay team that set the school record in 1966 with a time of 40.40s. He was also part of three different mile relay teams that set the school record with the last being the 1968 team that tied the Rice school record with a time of 3:05.7, which currently sits tenth all-time today, the release stated.

Cloud’s accomplishments for Rice also included the conference championship mile relay title in 1966 with Jim Ellington, John Moss and Robert Thompson. He was also part of the Southwest Conference championship team in 1967.

Cloud was a three-time letterwinner from 1966-1968.