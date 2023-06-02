87º

Possible human remains found in north Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found in the northern part of the county Friday, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 10119 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

A person reported a possible human bone was found while they were surveying the area.

A crime scene investigator and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences are investigating.

