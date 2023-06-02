Possible human remains found in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found in the northern part of the county Friday, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

@HCSOTexas responded to an incident at 10119 Veterans Memorial Drive. Units met with a citizen who advised a possible human bone was located while surveying an area. A Crime Scene Investigator and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will be responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/2Bj48Jv6mL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 2, 2023

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 10119 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

A person reported a possible human bone was found while they were surveying the area.

A crime scene investigator and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences are investigating.