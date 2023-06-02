Nasal spray claims to improve treatment-resistant depression

Treatment-resistant depression may affect as many as a third of people with depression. That means medications don’t work and patients have difficulty enjoying life and being productive.

Now, an esketamine nose spray called SPRAVATO® claims to help.

In one clinical study, people who used Spravato and an oral anti-depressant experienced a greater reduction of depressive symptoms compared to those who received a placebo.

Chief of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UT Health Houston Dr. Jair Soares said it’s not a drug that will help everyone.

“That would not be a first line of medication if you look at what it costs and the benefit it could bring, but certainly for patients that are not responding to commonly available medications, that is a good thing to try,” Dr. Soares said.

Megan Kidd said since she was 14 years old, she’s been trying to find a successful treatment for depression. She recently started SPRAVATO® and said it helps lift the dark cloud that people with depression carry.

“Not much has worked, so this has really been a good, positive experience,” Kidd said.

Kidd said coming every two weeks for a two-hour visit to get esketamine is exactly what she’s always needed.

“You know, what did I have to lose? I gave it a shot and it worked!” Kidd said. “There’s never a reason to give up hope because there is so much on the horizon, just like this.”

This kind of treatment has to be done in a doctor’s office and patients cannot drive after, so a reliable way to get back home is needed.

Click here to learn more about the treatment-resistant depression program.

For Kidd, SPRAVATO® was covered by insurance and she only pays her regular co-pay.

She goes to the clinic every couple of weeks. Initially, some patients go in a couple of times per week until they can increase the dosage.

The most common side effects of SPRAVATO® when used along with an anti-depressant taken by mouth include:

Feeling disconnected from yourself, your thoughts, feelings and things around you

Dizziness

Nausea

Feeling sleepy

Spinning sensation

Decreased feeling of sensitivity (numbness)

Feeling anxious

Lack of energy

Increased blood pressure

Vomiting

Feeling drunk

Feeling very happy or excited.

SPRAVATO® is only available at certified SPRAVATO® treatment centers under the supervision of a healthcare provider.