Lone Star College on lockdown after ‘suspicious package’ found on campus

Authorities say Lone Star College has been placed on lockdown after police found a suspicious package on campus.
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s office, the campus is located in the 2700 block of W.W. Thorne Drive.
Officials say the suspicious package was found on Friday afternoon.
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as investigation is underway.
HAPPENING NOW: LONE STAR COLLEGE ON LOCKDOWN— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 2, 2023
Heavy police presence at the Lone Star College located in the 2700 block of W.W. Thorne Drive.
Constable Deputies are assisting the Lone Star College Police Department with a suspicious package located at the campus.
Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/J03i6jiALc