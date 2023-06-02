87º

Lone Star College on lockdown after ‘suspicious package’ found on campus

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Authorities say Lone Star College has been placed on lockdown after police found a suspicious package on campus.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s office, the campus is located in the 2700 block of W.W. Thorne Drive.

Officials say the suspicious package was found on Friday afternoon.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as investigation is underway.

