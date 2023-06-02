Heavy smoke inside Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart prompts 2-alarm fire response

HOUSTON – Officials with Houston Fire Department said heavy smoke inside a downtown-area church prompted a two-alarm fire response Friday morning.

It happened at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on St. Joseph Parkway.

Sky 2 went over the scene and saw multiple fire trucks wrapped around the church building.

Officials said firefighters struggled to find the origin of the smoke until it was found in a mechanical room inside the building.

According to investigators, elevator motors may have started the fire.

Officials said no one was inside the church as firefighters arrived. No injuries or fire damage were reported.