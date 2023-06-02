3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody

TEXAS – Three men listed on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted are now back in custody.

David Earl Thomas, Nehemiah Khalil Hicks and Kentrell Lamar Fletcher were all arrested in May.

Thomas, 62, a high-risk sex offender, was arrested in Lubbock by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. In the 1980s, Thomas was convicted of two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually, following incidents involving a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl. In the early 1990s, he was convicted of theft and received a 25-year sentence in prison. In 2002, Thomas was convicted of robbery and sentenced to five years in prison. He was discharged from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in 2017.

In March 2023, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Thomas’ arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender.

Hicks, 24, affiliated with the “Fly Money Gang,” was arrested in Dallas. Hicks had been wanted since July 2022 when multiple warrants were issued for his arrest, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault of a family/household member with previous convictions and assault causing bodily injury. Also, in January 2023, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for assault of a family/household member with previous convictions.

Fletcher, 35, affiliated with the “Gangster Disciples Gang,” was arrested in Killeen. In 2008, Fletcher was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison. In 2010, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 15 years in TDCJ. He was released on parole in September 2020.

In November 2022, a warrant was issued for Fletcher’s arrest for aggravated assault, a parole violation.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.