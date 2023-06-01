What to know before hitting the roads this hurricane season

HOUSTON – Hello Houston!

I hope you all are having a wonderful week. This week marks the start of hurricane season. When it comes to hitting the roads, there are a few things you can do to prepare for a major weather event.

You can start by checking your vehicle. AAA recommends keeping a full tank. You should also check your lights, brakes, battery, oil, and thermostat. Also, you can’t forget about your car emergency kit.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the kit should include reflective triangles, jumper cables, an ice scraper, a blanket, a map, and sand for better tire traction. But let’s hope this hurricane season is not a bad one. Get KPRC 2′s 2023 Hurricane & Flood Survival Guide here and be sure to check out all of our content surrounding hurricane season here.

As they say, “Stay Ready, So You Don’t Have to Get Ready!”

Justina Latimer

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert