Man in critical condition after being attacked by bees in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – A man was flown to an Austin hospital after authorities said he was attacked by bees in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said they got the call around 4:37 p.m. Tuesday about a man lying on the ground being attacked by the bees on Plum Main Street in Plum.

Deputies, along with members of the La Grange Fire Department and EMS, responded to the scene. The first arriving deputy used a fire extinguisher to try and stop the bees from stinging the man.

Emergency crews worked to get the man away from the area.

One of the deputies, along with EMS personnel and a civilian, were stung several times and also breathed in the dry powder discharge from the fire extinguisher during the incident.

The man who was attacked by the bees was taken to the airport in Smithville in critical condition. He was then flown to Dell Seton Hospital in Austin.

EMS personnel who were stung were treated and released from St. Mark’s.