1956: Actress Kim Cattrall, best known for the HBO series "Sex and the City" and for the 1980s movies "Police Academy," "Big Trouble in Little China," "Mannequin" and "Porky's," is born in Liverpool, England.

Kim Cattrall is stepping back into Samantha Jones’ shoes.

The official “And Just Like That...” Twitter account confirmed on Wednesday that Kim Cattrall will reprise her “Sex and the City” role in the second season of the Max show.

She was not part of the show’s first season.

“Secret’s out!!” the account wrote, retweeting a report on Cattrall’s return.

To continue reading, visit nbcnews.com.