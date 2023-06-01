Katy residents, here’s why your water looks a little different this week

KATY, tEC – Heads up, Katy residents: Your water may look different for the next couple of days.

The Katy Water Department is conducting water hydrant flushing throughout the city all day Thursday and will continue through Friday.

City officials warn residents that they may experience temporary discoloration of their water.

Residents are cautioned to do any laundry loads as staining may occur.

Residents who experience discoloration in their water after hydrant flushing can clear their water pipes in their homes by running all interior or exterior water faucets for a few minutes.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Katy Public Works office at (281) 391-4820 or publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com.