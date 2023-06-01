‘Concerned for his welfare’: 26-year-old reported missing from the Fulshear area

Ibrahim Akande was last seen on May 25, 2023, and was reported by his family as missing on May 30, 2023.

FULSHEAR, Texas – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man who they say disappeared from the Fulshear area last week.

According to Fulshear police, Ibrahim Akande was last seen on May 25, 2023, and was reported by his family as missing on May 30, 2023.

Authorities say they are concerned for his welfare and safety.

Akande was last seen driving a 2017 white Porsche Cayenne with New Jersey custom plates # SIRIBRM.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and was also wearing a black fanny pack. He is 6 feet tall, and weighs 220 lbs.

Akande left his residence in Fulshear on May 25, 2023, and has not been seen or heard from since. He also has not checked into work and his cell phone is turned off.

His Porsche was last spotted on a license plate reader (LPR) on Friday, May 26 at Jones Road and 290 at approximately 8 a.m.

Police say there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Akande has no known medical issues and he has no history of self-harm.

If you have any information on Ibrahim, please contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS; or you can submit an online tip at www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.