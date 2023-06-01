84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Charges dismissed against man in North Freeway rollover crash that killed toddler

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Deadrian Aundre Baker, crime, charges dismissed, Houston
Gavel generic

HOUSTON – Charges against a man who had been accused of causing a fatal crash on the North Freeway in March have been dismissed.

Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, had been charged with murder and two counts of intoxicated assault for the March 12 crash, but now, according to court documents, the charges against Baker have been dismissed due to “Incomplete Lab Results/No Lab Report.”

Previous court documents alleged Baker was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a narcotic, and cannabis before a single-vehicle crash in the 7900 block of the North Freeway near Little York Road.

According to HPD, Baker was driving a Honda Crosstour southbound on the North Freeway main lanes and lost control, causing the vehicle to hit the center median and flip several times.

Two child siblings were ejected from the vehicle and a 29-year-old man sustained significant injuries, investigators said. All three were transported to the hospital, where the 1-year-old was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email