15-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Third Ward near TSU campus

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old boy has been transported to the hospital after he was reportedly shot on Houston’s south side, according to police.

Houston police said the shooting took place in the Third Ward area in the 3700 block of Burkett Street on Thursday afternoon.

A Google search placed that location near the campus of Texas Southern University, close to the Cuney Homes neighborhood.

The teen is said to be in stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the shooting, and authorities have not released information on suspect(s).

HPD’s South Central and Major Assaults teams are working the scene.

