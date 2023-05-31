Southwest Inn fire: Houstonians mark 10 years since deadly fire that killed 5 HFD firefighters

It has been called the worst day in Houston Fire Department history.

Wednesday marks 10 years since the Southwest Inn fire, resulting in the death of five Houston firefighters.

The Houston Fire Department held a commemoration ceremony outside the ruined site where the building once stood.

Firefighters were called to the five-alarm fire at the Southwest Inn along Southwest Freeway in 2013 on this date.

RELATED: Remembering the victims of the Southwest Inn fire

HFD Capt. Bill Dowling led a rescue attempt when a roof collapsed at the hotel In the blaze, killing firefighters Robert Bebee, Matthew Renaud, Anne Sullivan and Robert Garner. Thirteen others were injured in the blaze.

Dowling was seriously hurt in the collapse. He later died in 2017.