Meet Goose Creek Memorial HS senior Amy Chen who plans to study biology at UT Austin

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The 20th $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Amy Chen, a graduating senior at Goose Creek Memorial High School in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.

Ranked third in her graduating class of 485 students, Chen took on a rigorous advanced placement course load while also earning an associate degree from Lee College, where she was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. Chen’s extracurricular activities include varsity tennis and orchestra. She was active in student council for all four years of high school and served as her senior class president.

Chen has completed more than 280 community service hours working on projects like the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, about which she says, “This event opened my eyes to the impact I can create on my community. I know that giving back to my community will always be part of who I am.”

Chen plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study biology on a pre-med track.

The TWENTIETH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023 (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Amy Chen in the video player at the top of this article.