Man shot, killed outside restaurant in Needville

An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Needville Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers with Needville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Simon’s Corner in the 14400 block of Highway 36 South at around 10 a.m.

What led to the shooting is unclear at this time. Officers found the man with at least one gunshot wound outside the restaurant.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The man’s age and identity has not been revealed at this time.

Authorities are looking for at least one suspect possibly involved in the shooting.

No additional information was released at this time.