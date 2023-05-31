Houston Rockets to hold Day of Service in Freedmen’s Town in celebration of Juneteenth

HOUSTON – In appreciation of Juneteenth, the Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center will hold a company-wide Day of Service at Freedmen’s Town on Friday.

The team and staff members will be joined by Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka as they clean up Saulnier House, Wiley Park and Freedmen’s Town Association.

Freedmen’s Town, located in Houston’s Fourth Ward, a historic neighborhood in the city and African American community, served as a safe haven for formerly enslaved individuals and their descendants seeking to flee bigotry and persecution.