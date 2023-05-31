Father of 7 killed during daughter’s graduation party after argument

The man was reportedly killed after an argument with his child's mother's estranged boyfriend

Graduating high school is a day Destiny Tobias says she will never forget.

“Everybody was happy. Everybody was having a good time,” said Destiny.

The after-party was just as special. Destiny and her father Adam Tobias danced and smiled from ear to ear.

That was moments before police said her mother’s estranged boyfriend, Philip Arning opened fire, killing her father.

“I came running down the stairs, and I heard my mom screaming. As I’m going down the stairs, he [Philip Arning] grabs me and says there’s nothing to worry about downstairs,” Destiny said. “And as I reach downstairs, I didn’t see my dad. I see his foot hanging out the door, I run to him. And I’m crying and begging and saying it’s not real... He’s going to come back. And that it’s all going to be OK. And I could not leave his body,” said Destiny.

Destiny said her father and Arning got into an argument before the shooting.

Her dad, Adam Tobias, wanted more time with his daughter, but she said Arning, wanted people to leave.

“He was telling everybody what to do, to shut down the party. But he didn’t put one penny in it, he wasn’t supposed to be there,” Destiny added.

Destiny’s stepmother, Neftaly Perez, rushed over to the party after getting the horrific call about her husband of 16 years.

“I wanted to help him. I wanted to be able to save him. He was already gone,” said Perez.

Police arrested Arning, charging him with murder, but he quickly bonded out.

“It makes me angry that he gets to go home and be with his parents and his family. And our kids and his daughter are left without our loved one,” said Perez.

Destiny said her dad was loving, kind and always made her laugh.

Their favorite saying, ‘You know it’s going to be us two versus the world,’ is now tattooed on her body.

The memories of her graduation may haunt her forever, but she said she will keep making her dad proud.

KPRC 2 reached out to Philip Arning’s private attorney for comment but has not heard back.

The Tobias family is holding a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses on June 3 at 10 a.m. at McCarty’s Ice Houe at 503 McCarty St. Houston, TX 77029.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family.