Dramatic video captures shootout between bus driver and passenger

Dramatic video shows a bus driver and a passenger opening fire on each other on a moving bus in Charlotte, North Carolina, this month after an argument that left both men seriously injured, transit authorities said.

The shootout, which happened May 18 while others were on the bus, began when a passenger authorities identified as Omarri Tobias got up while the vehicle was moving and asked the driver to let him off between stops, Charlotte Area Transit System officials said.

The driver, David Fullard, told Tobias he would have to wait until the next designated stop, and an “argument ensued,” Brent Cagle, the transit system’s interim CEO, said at a news conference.

Read this article in its entirety on nbcnews.com.