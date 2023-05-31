Astros star Lance McCullers becomes Houston Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mentor, encourages others to join in June

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers in action during the in Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

HOUSTON – Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers will be a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston starting in June. He is joining the group’s 30 Men in 30 Days recruitment campaign.

In May, there were more than 700 local children on the waiting list to get a big brother or sister, including 500 boys. With this campaign, the organization is hoping to encourage at least 30 men to join BBBS.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston, and Lance McCullers would like to challenge the city of Houston to step up to the plate this June and help strike out the waiting list of 502 Houston young men looking for a positive mentor,” BBBS said.

The organization is hoping that male interest groups, events, and businesses reach out for the program. BBBS has worked with the city of Houston for 72 years, and its priority is safety. The organization also helps children focus on their studies and stay out of problems.

If you would like to become a mentor, go here.