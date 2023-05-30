Woman falls to her death onto service road after hit-and-run crash on 610 West Loop

HOUSTON – A woman fell to her death following a hit-and-run crash on 610 West Loop on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The fatal crash was reported Sunday about 1:50 a.m. at 3000 West Loop South.

Police said a vehicle that was involved in a crash was stopped on the northbound mainlanes of the freeway when the driver and a person of another vehicle stopped to check on the welfare of the driver in the incident.

While several people were outside their vehicles on the freeway, police said a dark truck struck the second vehicle. The impact reportedly caused a 27-year-old woman, who was standing outside the vehicle, to be knocked over the guardrail where she fell to the service road below.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information on the wanted driver and/or vehicle to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.