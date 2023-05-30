Gun buyback event happening next month at NRG Park in June

Mayor Sylvester Turner and several local officials announced new details on the fourth gun buyback event coming next month.

The next gun buyback will be held at NRG Park’s Yellow Lot starting from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10. The exact location is Gate 16 near Main Street.

This comes after the past three gun buybacks, including one spearheaded by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Sheriff Gonzalez, collected nearly 2,000 guns since the first event.

During the third gun buyback, residents turned in 793 guns, according to Ellis.

Residents can turn in their unwanted guns in exchange for a gift card.

Mayor Turner says no ghost guns will be allowed at the event.

For more information about this year’s event, go here.

For questions, you can call (832) 393-6772 or email coh_policing_reform@houstontx.gov

