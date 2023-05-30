Singer DaniLeigh arrested on felony DUI hit-and-run after dragging scooter down the block, fracturing victim’s spine

American singer, songwriter, dancer, and choreographer DaniLeigh is now facing serious legal trouble following an incident that left her in handcuffs over the holiday weekend.

According to information provided by KPRC’s sister station WPLG, 28-year-old, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel was arrested on a felony hit-and-run charge early Tuesday morning after police accused her of driving drunk and hitting a moped rider on South Beach, dragging the scooter for about a block before officers caught up with her.

Curiel, was born in Miami and now lives in Pembroke Pines. Besides being a recording artist, she’s known for being the ex-girlfriend of rapper DaBaby, with whom she shares a daughter.

A Miami Beach Police Department arrest report stated that just after midnight, Curiel was driving a Mercedes-Benz G550, commonly known as a G-Wagen, and that she was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said Curiel then hit the Moped rider and continued on without stopping or slowing down.

The crash happened just outside Miami Beach police headquarters.

An officer was later able to pull Curiel over after she initially refused to stop. The report states her SUV smelled of alcohol and she had “sluggish” motor skills.

DaniLeigh reportedly told officers that she was coming back from a Memorial Day party and stated that she “never hit” anyone and hadn’t consumed any alcohol.

However, police say a breathalyzer test told a different story.

Two breath tests from DaniLeigh came back at 0.145% and 0.148%, nearly twice the legal limit.

The report states officers later found an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in the car.

The Moped rider survived but suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, the report states.

Aside from the felony hit-and-run charge, Curiel faced two drunken driving citations.

She was no longer listed in Miami-Dade jail records as of Tuesday afternoon.