Man shot twice in both legs outside southwest Houston nightclub, woman also hurt

Images from the shooting area on May 30, 2023.

HOUSTON – A man and a woman were hurt after multiple shots were fired in a southwest Houston nightclub parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at 9301 Bissonnet outside the Area 29 nightclub.

Houston police said a man was shot twice in each leg and a woman was nicked by debris and glass from the gunfire.

Police said property security managed to apply a tourniquet to stop the man’s bleeding before he could be transported to a nearby hospital by Houston Fire Department ambulance. He is expected to survive. The second victim declined medical transport.

At least five vehicles -- including a Rolls Royce -- were damaged during the shooting.

HPD Sgt. Jason Hill did not share a potential motive for the shooting, but did say there is surveillance video for investigators to review and that a black sedan is possibly involved.

If you have any information, call Houston Police’s Major Assaults Division or its general tipline to report.