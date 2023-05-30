Man accused of intentionally exposing himself to small children in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for exposing himself to children in north Harris County Saturday, Constable Mark Herman’s office said.

Precinct 4 deputies were called to the 20800 block of Imperial Valley Drive at around 6:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of indecent exposure.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located Rene Rodriguez, 57, who witnesses said was sexually gratifying and exposing himself in front of small children in a public area.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with indecency with a child by exposure.

Rodriguez’s bond was set at $25,000 out of the 232nd District Court.