Gov. Abbott calls for immediate special session, highlighting property taxes, cracking down on human smuggling

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during the Houston Region Business Coalition's monthly meeting on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the agenda created for a special session which was expected to take place on Monday night.

The session was set to begin at 9 p.m. on Memorial Day night and is the #1 special session.

According to information provided by Abbott’s office, this special session will focus only on “cutting property taxes and cracking down on illegal human smuggling.”

“We must cut property taxes,” Abbott said in the statement. “During the regular session, we added $17.6 billion to cut property taxes. However, the legislature could not agree on how to allocate funds to accomplish this goal. Texans want and need a path towards eliminating property taxes. The best way to do that is to direct property tax reduction dollars to cut school property tax rates.”

Additionally, Abbott listed off several other topics in which he says he will soon sign into law to “advance our state and the future of all Texans, including laws that:

End COVID restrictions and mandates;

Provide more than $5.1 billion to secure the border and fund the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the border wall;

Designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations;

Prosecute fentanyl deaths as murder;

Protect women’s sports and female collegiate athletes;

Focus community colleges on preparing Texas students for high-skill careers;

Increase electric power generation to secure the Texas power grid;

Hold rogue district attorneys accountable;

Protect children from life-altering gender mutilation;

Ban illegal DEI hiring practices in our colleges and universities;

Add $1.4 billion to make Texas schools safer;

Require armed security at all schools;

Provide access to mental healthcare for students at all schools; and

Require regular safety checks of school buildings.”

