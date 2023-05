Congresswoman Fletcher will discuss the $1.4 million to help Harris Co. Black maternal health.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher is holding a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the $1.4 million in federal funding that will help Harris County’s Black Maternal and Child Health Program.

The money will be used to assist Black mothers and infants. The will funds will go to Harris County Public Health and will help families prepare to be parents using a home visitation model.