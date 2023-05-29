Coins placed on headstones of the fallen: What do they mean?

HOUSTON – If you visit a military cemetery, like Houston National Cemetery, you will likely see coins on headstones. Each coin has a meaning.

On KPRC 2+ NOW, host Zach Lashway interviewed Retired Army Lt. Colonel Dan Schnock, who is the director of connection at Wounded Warrior Project.

Schnock told KPRC 2 that the meaning behind it started during the days of the Roman Empire, when individuals would give coins to the ferryman to cross over the River Six. It later became popular during the Vietnam War, when people would visit the grave sites of the fallen and dropped coins next to the headstones.

Schnock says each type of coin, such as pennies, dimes, quarters, and nickels, have a different meaning that is also personal.

