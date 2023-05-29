5-year-old injured by falling glass after driver opens fire on vehicle in Rice Military area

HOUSTON – A 5-year-old boy was treated by members of the Houston Fire Department after being injured by falling glass in what police are calling a road rage shooting in the Rice Military area of Houston.

According to police, a mother and her 5-year-old son were driving on Washington Street when the driver of a red Honda got angry at the mother driving and started shooting at the vehicle with the mother and child in it. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Rose Street.

No one was shot, but the boy in the back seat was injured when glass fell on him. Police said the back window of the car was shot out.

The boy was treated at the scene and released back to his mother. The red Honda fled the scene.