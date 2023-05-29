2 Marines travel across US raising funds to build homes for families of fallen service members, first responders

Two Marines are riding their motorcycles across the country to raise money to build houses for injured veterans and families of fallen service members.

Dan Halpern and Bob Gault are traveling around the border of the United States and the nation’s four corners for one month, according to our sister station KSAT.

Several generations of their families have been in the military. The pair is fundraising $50,000 for the nonprofit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, KSAT wrote. Go here if you would like to help.

The organization creates mortgage-free homes for Gold Star and fallen first responder families and constructs houses for injured veterans. Gold Star families are those that have lost a family member that was serving in the military.

“They put their lives on the line every day for us, right? Whether it’s the veterans or first responders and anything we can do to assist that community. It’s a worthwhile cause,” Halpern said.

Halpern and Gault are going to travel about 400 miles per day. Their trip began on May 22, and will end on June 23, KSAT reported.

The duo is going to start and finish their journey in the Florida Keys. They’re going to drive through Texas along the way.