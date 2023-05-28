Texas Equusearch looking for 23-year-old last seen Saturday in west Houston

HOUSTON – Texas Equusearch is asking the public for help finding a 23-year-old man who was last seen Saturday in west Houston.

Alex Miles was last seen at his residence near the 3000 block of Walnut Bend Drive.

Miles has a cognitive impairment and is not able to properly communicate his needs. He may appear lost and confused or may be seen talking to himself.

He also has a medical condition that may affect his walking ability. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Texas Equusearch said Miles may also respond to the name Clinton.

If you have seen Alex Miles since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Alex Miles’ disappearance, please contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.