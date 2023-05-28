Houston National Cemetery honors the fallen on Memorial Day weekend with flag placing ceremony

Fallen veterans in Houston are being honored Sunday morning.

A flag placing ceremony will take place at the Houston National Cemetery. This ceremony pays tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

What exactly is the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?

Flags will be placed on the graves of fallen heroes. These types of ceremonies happen at national cemeteries across the country during Memorial Day weekend.

Placing the flags is a gesture of recognition of service members’ sacrifices.

Military members have been honored throughout the weekend at the cemetery. On Saturday, a non-profit group held the Carry the Load national relay that allows people to pay tribute to service members.

Marine Lance Corporal Armando Hernandez was remembered during the event.

He died when he was 20 years old. His mother, Ana Hernandez, spoke about his legacy.

“I think it’s important for people to know that every opportunity we take to honor and have our son’s name spoken means the world to us. It is the only thing we have left,” she said.

The flag placing ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at the cemetery.