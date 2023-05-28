86º

FM 1942 shutdown as crews respond to multiple vehicles on fire near junk yard in east Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said FM 1942 in eastern Harris County is shutdown in both directions as crews work to extinguish multiple vehicles on fire.

This is happening in the 3600 block of FM 1942, near Barbers Hill Road and Highway 90 in the Crosby area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary information is that a vehicle was on fire and caught approximately 13-14 other vehicles on fire near a makeshift building (junk yard).

Multiple fire departments have responded to the scene.

