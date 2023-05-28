FM 1942 shutdown as crews respond to multiple vehicles on fire near junk yard in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said FM 1942 in eastern Harris County is shutdown in both directions as crews work to extinguish multiple vehicles on fire.

This is happening in the 3600 block of FM 1942, near Barbers Hill Road and Highway 90 in the Crosby area.

@HCSOTexas units are responding to the 3600 blk of FM 1942 (East Harris County). Preliminary: a motor vehicle was on fire and caught approx 13-14 other motor vehicles on fire near a makeshift building (junk yard). Multiple fire departments are on-scene. FM 1942 is shut

1/2 pic.twitter.com/GjQt2hZqCB — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 28, 2023

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary information is that a vehicle was on fire and caught approximately 13-14 other vehicles on fire near a makeshift building (junk yard).

Multiple fire departments have responded to the scene.