Man who beat, sexually assaulted Houston teen sentenced to 25 years in prison

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 41-year-old man who lured a 16-year-old to a motel through social media and then sexually assaulted the girl pleaded guilty this week to the crime, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

David St. John is a regular offender. He met with the girl, held her at gunpoint and assaulted her. St. John received two 25-year sentences that he will serve at the same time.

“These kinds of predators are always looking for ways to hurt and take advantage of people,” Ogg said. “By making a plea agreement in this case, we can put him in prison for decades and spare the victim from having to testify about her ordeal.”

St. John pleaded guilty to the crime to receive a 25-year sentence. He also pleaded guilty to the charge of felon in possession of a weapon

The incident happened on Jan. 21, 2021. The teenager got in the man’s car, and he drove her to a motel.

Paramedics were later called to the area for a welfare check. St. John was aggressive with first responders, and Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him.

Assistant District Attorney Wesley Stafford commended officials for finding DNA at the scene leading to St. John’s conviction.

“Thank God he is going to be in prison and that he will be off the street,” Stafford said. “And the fact that the victim will not have to testify and relive that trauma is the right result.”

St. John cannot appeal the sentence or conviction. He is also required to serve half of the prison sentence before he can request parole since a deadly weapon was involved in the incident. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.