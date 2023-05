HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man.

Willie Hall was last seen in the 4100 block of Kewanee Street in the southern part of Houston Friday. He is said to have left the location on foot.

Hall was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.

Police said Hall has dementia.

If anyone knows of Hall’s whereabouts, you are asked to call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.