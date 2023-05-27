Amber Alert issued for 4 children out of El Paso

An Amber Alert has been issued for four children out of El Paso, Texas.

An Amber Alert has been issued for four children out of El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

Authorities are searching for Michael Carmony, 4, Audrit Williams, 12, Isabella Williams, 14, and Aidan Williams, 16. They were last seen in the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean at about 6 p.m. on Friday.

Michael has blonde hair and weighs 35 lbs. Audrit has blonde hair and is 130 lbs, and Isabella also has blonde hair and weighs 110 lbs. Aidan is 5′8′' and weighs 110 lbs.

The suspect is believed to be 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony. Officials are also looking for a 2004 red Ford F150 with the following Texas license plate number: BE88718.

Officials said these children could be in grave danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the El Paso Police Department at 915-212-4040.