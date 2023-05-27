4-year-old dead after being found unconscious in disabled vehicle in north Houston

HOUSTON – Police said a 4-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being found unconscious in a vehicle in north Houston Friday.

North officers and Homicide detectives are at 200 Oriole. 4 year old male is deceased at an area hospital. Initial reports are the child was found unconscious in a disabled vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/zKh0a1i7Dv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2023

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene in the 200 block of Oriole Street near Yale Street.

Initial reports show that the child was found unconscious in a disabled vehicle.

The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unclear if any adults were involved or if any charges will be filed related to his death.