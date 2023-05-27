84º

4-year-old dead after being found unconscious in disabled vehicle in north Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Child, crime, Houston, oriole street
Police investigation on Oriole Street (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Police said a 4-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being found unconscious in a vehicle in north Houston Friday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene in the 200 block of Oriole Street near Yale Street.

Initial reports show that the child was found unconscious in a disabled vehicle.

The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unclear if any adults were involved or if any charges will be filed related to his death.

