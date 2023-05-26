Woman accused of selling more than $150K worth of counterfeit high-end merchandise

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged after Houston police say she was found in possession of more than $150,000 worth of luxury counterfeit items, according to court records.

Claudine Delva, 37, was arrested and charged with trademark counterfeit on Thursday.

Delva was found with the following counterfeit shoes, clothes and sunglasses with the intent to sell:

130 pair of Nike shoes

30 pairs of Christian Dior shoes

50 pairs of Gucci shoes

11 pairs of Versace shoes

20 pairs of Adidas shoes

5 pairs of MCM shoes

21 pairs of Fendi shoes

43 pairs Balenciaga shoes

39 pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes

9 pairs of Tony Burch shoes

3 pairs of Prada shoes

10 pairs of Burberry shoes

26 pairs Fendi shoes

5 pairs Alexander McQueen shoes

7 pairs of Saint Lorent shoes

7 Balancia sunglasses

23 pairs of Cartier sunglasses

1 Celine sunglasses

4 pair of Chanel clothing

228 items of Gucci clothing

Delva was also in possession of 104 pair of sunglasses and 906 items of clothing, jewelry and purses identified by a counterfeit mark and the retail value of the items was at least $150,000 and less than $300,000, according to court records.

She posted a $30,000 bond after being booked into the Harris County Jail.