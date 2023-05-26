Woman accused of selling more than $150K worth of counterfeit high-end merchandise

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged after Houston police say she was found in possession of more than $150,000 worth of luxury counterfeit items, according to court records.
Claudine Delva, 37, was arrested and charged with trademark counterfeit on Thursday.
Delva was found with the following counterfeit shoes, clothes and sunglasses with the intent to sell:
- 130 pair of Nike shoes
- 30 pairs of Christian Dior shoes
- 50 pairs of Gucci shoes
- 11 pairs of Versace shoes
- 20 pairs of Adidas shoes
- 5 pairs of MCM shoes
- 21 pairs of Fendi shoes
- 43 pairs Balenciaga shoes
- 39 pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes
- 9 pairs of Tony Burch shoes
- 3 pairs of Prada shoes
- 10 pairs of Burberry shoes
- 26 pairs Fendi shoes
- 5 pairs Alexander McQueen shoes
- 7 pairs of Saint Lorent shoes
- 7 Balancia sunglasses
- 23 pairs of Cartier sunglasses
- 1 Celine sunglasses
- 4 pair of Chanel clothing
- 228 items of Gucci clothing
Delva was also in possession of 104 pair of sunglasses and 906 items of clothing, jewelry and purses identified by a counterfeit mark and the retail value of the items was at least $150,000 and less than $300,000, according to court records.
She posted a $30,000 bond after being booked into the Harris County Jail.