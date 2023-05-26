Internet, mobile phone discounts for military veterans

HOUSTON – Military veterans know that some companies offer discounts and savings to thank them for their service to our country, but you may not know veterans can save on their cable bills as well.

If you are a Comcast customer, you can get a $50 “Military Appreciation” prepaid gift card to use anywhere. The instructions for claiming it are here. You must complete the application by Dec. 31, 2023.

Also, did you know all veterans can get a $30 credit on their internet and mobile bills every month? This is not exclusive to Comcast. It’s the Affordable Connectivity Program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households, and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household. Adults and kids on federal assistance programs, veterans and college students with Pell Grants qualify.

You can learn more about how the program works here.