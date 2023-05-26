Amber Alert issued for girls aged 9 and 2, out of San Antonio

Kamil Brown-Sykes, left, and Julio Najar-Trevino. A photo of Zylah Faulks has not been provided by DPS, as of this writing

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning for two little girls missing out of San Antonio: Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9.

Julio Najar-Trevino is the suspect in this case. He is 29 years old.

It’s unclear from law enforcement’s bulletin whether the girls knew Najar-Trevino, nor circumstances surrounding this case. KPRC 2 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

The girls were last seen in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A photo has been provided for Kamil, but not of Zylah. Kamil weighs 80 pounds and is three feet, nine inches tall. Zylah has curly hair, ear top length and weighs 30 pounds and is two feet, nine inches tall.

The vehicle in this case is a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate SWS6018.

Here is the full bulletin.

Call (210) 207-7660 to report information to San Antonio Police Department.