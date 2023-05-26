2 men arrested after trying to access Westfield High School

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Spring Independent School District said Westfield High School and the School for International Studies at Bammel were placed on lockdown Friday after three men were seen accessing the building at the main campus.

According to the district, staff quickly responded and Spring ISD police were at the scene within moments.

Two of the men were apprehended and were found to be in possession of a weapon, the district said.

“Felony charges have been filed against the two apprehended suspects, and the third suspect has been identified. The district is grateful to police and staff for acting swiftly,” a statement from the district said.