88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 men arrested after trying to access Westfield High School

School placed on lockdown

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Westfield High School, Spring ISD, Crime, Harris County
Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Spring Independent School District said Westfield High School and the School for International Studies at Bammel were placed on lockdown Friday after three men were seen accessing the building at the main campus.

According to the district, staff quickly responded and Spring ISD police were at the scene within moments.

Two of the men were apprehended and were found to be in possession of a weapon, the district said.

“Felony charges have been filed against the two apprehended suspects, and the third suspect has been identified. The district is grateful to police and staff for acting swiftly,” a statement from the district said.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email